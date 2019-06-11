Senate body for constructing dams in Pashtun Belt of Balochistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources has directed WAPDA and provincial irrigation department to work on feasibility for construction of dams in the Pashtun belt of Balochistan to protect the lives and agricultural system of the area.

The Committee which met with Shamim Afridi in the Chair was attended among others by leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz, Usman Khan Kakar, Syed Sabir Shah, Sana Jamali, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy Himayatullah Khan, Secretary Water Resources, Chairman IRSA, and officials from the ministry.

The Senate Panel noted that due to lack of irrigation system and livelihood opportunities, people of the area were suffering badly.

It was recommended to have work initiated on numerous projects as early as possible and in long term a master plan should be prepared to address the concerns as this area.

The Committee while discussing the delay in completion of Kachhi Canal and Naulong Dam decided to call Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Irrigation Balochistan and Secretary Planning Commission to next meeting to get allocation for the remaining work.

The Committee was told by Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy Himayatullah Khan about the delay in payment of royalty on account of electricity generation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the AGN Kazi formula.

It was told that Article 161(2) of the Constitution asks for net profits earned by Federal government from bulk generation of power shall be paid to the province and the net hydel profit would be determined by Council of Common Interests.

The CCI approved the payment formula by a committee under AGN Kazi in 1991 and was endorsed by the Supreme Court as well.

The interim arrangement approved in 2016 makes a payment of Rs 20 billion per year while the actual net hydel profit was Rs 120 billion to be paid per year to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs 52 billion to Punjab.