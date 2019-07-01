UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Devising Comprehensive Strategy To Resolve Ex-FATA Issues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Senate body for devising comprehensive strategy to resolve ex-FATA issues

Senate Functional Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday called for devising a comprehensive strategy to resolve the issues emerged after the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber PakhtunKhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Senate Functional Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday called for devising a comprehensive strategy to resolve the issues emerged after the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber PakhtunKhwa.

The committee members informed the meeting about the issues being faced by the state institutions and the ex-FATA's dwellers after its merger.

The committee, met here with Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi in chair, was attended by Senators Hilal-ur-Rehman, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Directorullah, Atal Rahman, Sajjad Hussain, Shamim Afridi and officials of the SAFRON ministry.

The chairman stressed on providing optimum care to the people of erstwhile FATA and serious attention to their problems, pointing out that the situation was very complicated there after its merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Describing education and health a provincial subject, he said the SAFRON ministry could not deal with matters pertaining to provinces as its role was now limited to Refugees and States only.

The ministry could not give its stance on such matters, he added.

Afridi sought the details of the issues emerged after the merger and called the representatives of the departments concerned in the next meeting.

Senator Shamim Afridi highlighted before the committee the issues being faced by local people and institutions after the merger and said Senate represented all the federation units.

It was imperative to refer the issues, raised in the senate standing committee to the provincial departments for their early resolution, he recommended.

Senator Atta ur Rehman emphasized the need to solve the problems of the people of FATA at earliest and suggested to set up a regular body to solve the problems of ex-FATA's people.

He added that the judicial system after merger was in disarray as people were confused after the merger.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Afridi All Refugee

Recent Stories

Estonia to Become Destination of New Latvian Presi ..

44 seconds ago

Eight food factories sealed in South Punjab

2 minutes ago

101,087 emergency victims rescued in June

2 minutes ago

Three police officers transferred

2 minutes ago

Provincial Ministers call on Punjab Governor

2 minutes ago

US Senator Probes Tens of Millions in American For ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.