Senate body for devising comprehensive strategy to resolve ex-FATA issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Senate Functional Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday called for devising a comprehensive strategy to resolve the issues emerged after the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas FATA ) into Khyber PakhtunKhwa.

The committee members informed the meeting about the issues being faced by the state institutions and the ex-FATA's dwellers after its merger.

The committee, met here with Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi in chair, was attended by Senators Hilal-ur-Rehman, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Directorullah, Atal Rahman, Sajjad Hussain, Shamim Afridi and officials of the SAFRON ministry.

The chairman stressed on providing optimum care to the people of erstwhile FATA and serious attention to their problems, pointing out that the situation was very complicated there after its merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Describing education and health a provincial subject, he said the SAFRON ministry could not deal with matters pertaining to provinces as its role was now limited to Refugees and States only.

The ministry could not give its stance on such matters, he added.

Afridi sought the details of the issues emerged after the merger and called the representatives of the departments concerned in the next meeting.

Senator Shamim Afridi highlighted before the committee the issues being faced by local people and institutions after the merger and said Senate represented all the federation units.

It was imperative to refer the issues, raised in the senate standing committee to the provincial departments for their early resolution, he recommended.

Senator Atta ur Rehman emphasized the need to solve the problems of the people of FATA at earliest and suggested to set up a regular body to solve the problems of ex-FATA's people.

He added that the judicial system after merger was in disarray as people were confused after the merger.