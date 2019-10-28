UrduPoint.com
Senate Body For Enhancing Capacity Of Early Disaster Warning System

Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:02 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Information, Technology and Telecommunication on Monday recommended that early warning system capacity should be enhanced to reduce loses in case of disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information, Technology and Telecommunication on Monday recommended that early warning system capacity should be enhanced to reduce loses in case of disasters.

The committee met here in chair of Senator Rubina Khalid, chairperson of the committee.

Members of the committee including Senators Dr Ashok Kumar, Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi, Rehman Malik, Kalsoom Parveen, Sana Jamali, Faisal Javed, Ghuas Muhammad Niazi, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Dr Shahzad Waseem, besides Secretary Information Technology, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Member National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Joint Secretary Information Technology, Assistant Chief Air Staff and others, attended the meeting.

The committee recommended that NDMA, Pakistan Metrological Department and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) should jointly develop early warning strategy to cope with disasters situation.

The committee said that all the resources are available to develop a joint mechanism, adding that we always failed to control disasters due to lack of coordination among the concerned departments.

Earlier, senior officials of the Ministry briefed the committee about the application of Information Technology for disaster management. The committee was also briefed regarding the reasons of withdrawal of customs duty exemption on one imported phone per Calendar year, under the personal baggage rules.

The committee was also briefed on the initiative taken against those who were involved in misuses of data of Pakistani expatriates for registration of cell phones. The committee also discussed the rules framed under section 37 and 51 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

