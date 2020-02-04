Senate body for ensuring Balochistan quota in federal govt deptts

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday expressed resentment over lack of implementation of Balochistan quota for recruitment in the federal government departments as well as in power distribution companies in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday expressed resentment over lack of implementation of Balochistan quota for recruitment in the Federal government departments as well as in power distribution companies in the country.

The committee met here with Usman Khan Kakar in the chair asked the Establishment Division to fill the vacancies in accordance with provincial quota, besides ensuring the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan package.

The Secretary of Establishment Division told the committee that in 2007, the quota of Balochistan, was amended and increased from 3.

5 percent to 6 percent.

He said the division was collecting data from all the ministries and departments to review the quota implementation since 2009.

The committee was informed that Balochistan had 15,784 posts during last year and out of which 10,527 had been recruited while remaining 5,257 were in process.

The meeting was attended by, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Anwar Lal Dean, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Fida Muhammad, Gianchand and other officials of ministries and divisions concerned.