Senate body for ensuring free, fair elections in GB

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Tuesday stressed the need for making all out efforts to ensure free and fair elections in GB, scheduled to be held on November 15.

The committee met here with Sajid Mir in the chair was informed that security arrangements for 745,000 voters were in full swing and that special measures were being taken to deal with the COVID-19 threat in wake of rising cases.

On directions of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) GB, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) can impose section on unauthorized public gatherings/rallies/celebrations.

Raising of controversial slogans and unlawful use of loudspeakers and aerial firing fall under this ambit as well.

The Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) DCs and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) would ensure compliance to code of conduct issued by CEC.

Regarding logistics in snowbound areas, the committee was apprised that measures were being taken to ensure smooth transportation of election materials, poling staff and Returning Officers (ROs) to far-flung areas.

Helicopter would be requisitioned from the army for arrangements in these areas. Land-line telephones will be installed in all snowbound areas.

The committee was further informed that a COVID Code of Conduct had been issued by CEC GB, according to which no political gatherings would be conducted in smart lock-down areas.

Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and shields would be provided to the poling staff. Compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be mandatory.

The committee, in wake of the prime minister's statement on the occasion of commemoration of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations of the region, raised objections saying that government machinery must not be used to make political statements.

Among others, Senators, Najma Hameed, Lt. Gen (R) SalahuddinTirmizi, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and senior officers from Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Council attended the meeting.