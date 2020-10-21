Senate body for ensuring free masks availability or affordability

UrduPoint.com
The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination on Wednesday recommended the ministry concerned to take strong measures to ensure availability of free masks to the masses or affordability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination on Wednesday recommended the ministry concerned to take strong measures to ensure availability of free masks to the masses or affordability.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Sikandar Mandhro, took up the issue of grant of budget honoraria arrears to the medical and para-medical staff working in the dispensary of the Parliament House announced by the finance minister for employees serving within the corridors of the Parliament.

The committee took serious notice of the summary pending since the past 11 months. The committee directed that all correspondence and documentation regarding this issue must be submitted to the committee and representatives of the ECC and finance ministry must be summoned.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan assured the committee that he would look into the matter personally and ensure that it was sorted out at the earliest.

Dr Faisal Sultan said gatherings were the main cause of virus spread while school compliance levels were high.

He asserted that provinces must take stringent measures to ensure standard operating procedures implementation.

Discussing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the committee was informed that a 2.4 percent rise had been observed, which even though not alarming but there was need to take this matter seriously.

Deliberating over the issue of transfers of doctors in Federal Government Poly Clinic, the committee was assured that all details would be submitted to the committee within two weeks.

