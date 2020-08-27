Senate Standing Committee on Railways Wednesday stressed the need for establishing a health and safety department to ensure the safety of rail passenger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Railways Wednesday stressed the need for establishing a health and safety department to ensure the safety of rail passenger.

There were four accidents reported during the last month out of which three were occurred due to human errors and one on account of natural circumstances with no loss of human life, the committee was informed that met here with Asad Ali Khan Junejo in the chair.

Senator Nauman Wazir regarding profit and loss of freight trains proposed that uniform fares to be charged throughout the country for the benefit of the people via cross-subsidy.

While discussing plans on starting container cargo from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to make Azakhel dry port successful, the Senate body was apprised that return of empty containers from Azakhel Dry Port to Karachi has already begun from August 4, 2020. The Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company (PRFTC) was planning to export cargo Rom Azakhel Dry Port and intends to develop consolidation house at the port to facilitate export of products from Khyber Pakhutunkhwa. Regarding Gwadar to Quetta, Quetta to Zhob and Zhob to Kohat and Kohat to Peshawar railway lines, the committee was told that under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)there would be a new railway line from Quetta to Kotla Jam on Main Line-II via Zhob and DI Khan (560 Km).

Briefing the Committee meeting about the revival of Mandra-Chakwal railway line Lt.

Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum asserted that this 75 km line which is more than a century old, once revived would be of extreme public, commercial and strategic importance especially in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the line touched a dozen railway stations which are now deserted, besides there were five cement factories in the vicinity producing 32,000 tons of cement every day.

This rail link, he said would not only promote business and improve work opportunities for locals but also save road infrastructure from destruction of heavy loads.

The committee lauded the proposal and strongly recommended that Pakistan Railway must prioritize it and its funding could be sought through Built Operate and Transfer (BOT).

The Committee chairman asked the ministry to take Senator Abdul Qayyum on board while conducting feasibility study for the project. The ministry assured all out support for the project and said that a consultant would be hired for the project within three weeks. The Ministry was directed to present a report on the closure of Budhal Express running from Rohri to Jacobabad in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Mirza Khushbakht Shujat, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Liaqat Khan Tarakai along with senior officers from the Railways Ministry.