Senate Body For Immediate Steps To Rehabilitate Victims In Erstwhile FATA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:36 PM

Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Chairman Taj Muhammad Afridi Tuesday urged to take immediate steps for rehabilitation of the victims in the erstwhile FATA besides ensuring their safe repatriation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Chairman Taj Muhammad Afridi Tuesday urged to take immediate steps for rehabilitation of the victims in the erstwhile FATA besides ensuring their safe repatriation.

Representatives of Khyber, North and South Waziristan and other tribal districts informed the committee about the ground realities of the areas.

The committee was apprised of the details of the action taken by the authorities concerned regarding relief and compensation of the victims.

Senator Aurangzeb Khan Orakzai suggested the committee to personally visit the affected areas and give recommendation after meeting the affected families so the situation could be improved further.

The people of FATA has incurred loss in billions of rupees, Senator Usman Kakar said and suggested that the survey process should be extended across FATA in expedite manner.

The committee was directed to submit a report on details of overall damage compensation, total estimate of demolished markets, government assistance and other related details.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi directed the SAFRON ministry to contact with the deputy commissioners and heads of district administration of the districts concerned to take this public issue on the urgent basis.

The meeting was attended by Senators Aurangzeb Khan, Shamim Afridi, Mohsin Aziz, Anwar Lal Din, besides SAFRON secretary, provincial officials, tribal elders and others.

