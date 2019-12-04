Senate body for improvements in health care delivery system

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday directed to make improvements in health care service delivery system at all level to satisfy patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday directed to make improvements in health care service delivery system at all level to satisfy patients.

The committee meeting which was chaired by its chairperson Senator Khushbakht Shujat said that providing better health facilities is the prime responsibility of the government and it should fulfil its responsibility.

She said that one burn center in the Federal capital is not enough to provide treatment to a large number of patients. She also asked the ministry concerned to complete inquiry of the incident of death of a patients due to doctors' negligence within one month.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza said that the major public sector hospitals have no capacity to deal with a large number of patients. He added there is already a burden on these hospitals and unable to give treatment facilities to all patients.

He said that existing public hospitals couldn't ensure appropriate medical care to patients while on the other hand it is not possible for the government to establish many hospitals.

Commenting on negligence incident at PIMS, he assured that the government will conduct impartial and transparent inquiry of the incident.

He said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been working under a law and there are nine members of this authority. He added private hospitals are also answerable to DRAP.

He said that the DRAP team has raided the warehouse of Shaheen Chemist and recovered smuggled medicines, He added this was second raid on the pharmacy however he admitted that no FIR has been lodged against the pharmacy.

He said that the ministry is working to improve the entire health system of the country. He added there are several public complaints about heavy charges of private hospitals.

He suggested that there should a limit of doctors' fees at private hospitals which should be ensured.

He said that he will try his level best to point out obstacles and address all outstanding issues to ensure better health care system. He said that past governments did not pay attention on several national programmes in health sector.

He said that there is regular meeting with provincial health ministers after every three months. He said that after 18th amendment, health sector is facing a lot of problems.

He said that Lady Health Workers are working under four programmes in the country however in some provinces they have been made as public employees as they have adopted pathetic attitude towards service delivery.

He said that there is a need to start work on reform agenda to improve the entire health infrastructure for better delivery to people.

The committee was informed by the doctors of PIMS Burn Centre that the hospital staff tried their best to recover the 85 percent burn injured 26-year doctor Adnan Mehboob but he couldn't survive.

Senator Beharmand Tangi said that patient remained in the hospital for four hours but he didn't get any medical treatment. He said that there was negligence of Dr Hassan who was on duty at burn center.

Senator Asad Ashraf said that doctors working in hospitals in Punjab have same attitude with the patients.