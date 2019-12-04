UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Improvements In Health Care Delivery System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Senate body for improvements in health care delivery system

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday directed to make improvements in health care service delivery system at all level to satisfy patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday directed to make improvements in health care service delivery system at all level to satisfy patients.

The committee meeting which was chaired by its chairperson Senator Khushbakht Shujat said that providing better health facilities is the prime responsibility of the government and it should fulfil its responsibility.

She said that one burn center in the Federal capital is not enough to provide treatment to a large number of patients. She also asked the ministry concerned to complete inquiry of the incident of death of a patients due to doctors' negligence within one month.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza said that the major public sector hospitals have no capacity to deal with a large number of patients. He added there is already a burden on these hospitals and unable to give treatment facilities to all patients.

He said that existing public hospitals couldn't ensure appropriate medical care to patients while on the other hand it is not possible for the government to establish many hospitals.

Commenting on negligence incident at PIMS, he assured that the government will conduct impartial and transparent inquiry of the incident.

He said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been working under a law and there are nine members of this authority. He added private hospitals are also answerable to DRAP.

He said that the DRAP team has raided the warehouse of Shaheen Chemist and recovered smuggled medicines, He added this was second raid on the pharmacy however he admitted that no FIR has been lodged against the pharmacy.

He said that the ministry is working to improve the entire health system of the country. He added there are several public complaints about heavy charges of private hospitals.

He suggested that there should a limit of doctors' fees at private hospitals which should be ensured.

He said that he will try his level best to point out obstacles and address all outstanding issues to ensure better health care system. He said that past governments did not pay attention on several national programmes in health sector.

He said that there is regular meeting with provincial health ministers after every three months. He said that after 18th amendment, health sector is facing a lot of problems.

He said that Lady Health Workers are working under four programmes in the country however in some provinces they have been made as public employees as they have adopted pathetic attitude towards service delivery.

He said that there is a need to start work on reform agenda to improve the entire health infrastructure for better delivery to people.

The committee was informed by the doctors of PIMS Burn Centre that the hospital staff tried their best to recover the 85 percent burn injured 26-year doctor Adnan Mehboob but he couldn't survive.

Senator Beharmand Tangi said that patient remained in the hospital for four hours but he didn't get any medical treatment. He said that there was negligence of Dr Hassan who was on duty at burn center.

Senator Asad Ashraf said that doctors working in hospitals in Punjab have same attitude with the patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Senate Prime Minister Punjab Doctor Same Tangi Turkish Lira FIR All Government Best

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

25 minutes ago

World Bank Revises Down Forecast for Russian Econo ..

14 minutes ago

Brexit moves ratchet up ECB's banking supervision ..

14 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decides to make a ..

2 minutes ago

Environmental Department seals 22 industrial units ..

2 minutes ago

Mirza inaugurates Global Health Department at HSA

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.