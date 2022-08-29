Senate body for increasing stipend of deserving artists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture (NH&C) on Monday directed the culture division to increase stipend of deserving artist from Rs 10,000 to 25,000 per month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture (NH&C) on Monday directed the culture division to increase stipend of deserving artist from Rs 10,000 to 25,000 per month.

The committee that met here with Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan in the chair was briefed on the working and functions of Ministry of National Heritage and Culture (NH&C) and its attached departments.

Joint Secretary for NH&C division told the Senate body that fourteen departments were working under the division with total 1,036 employees, adding that 424 posts were vacant in the division, including the posts of secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division and executive directors of other allied departments.

The chairman of the standing committee suggested that the culture division should fill the vacant positions as soon as possible to enhance the efficiency of the division.

The committee was informed that the ministry was working on an "App" which would contain mapping of all historical and religious sites of the country, and was expected to be completed by June 2023.

Senator Dr Afnan directed the NH&C division to disseminate knowledge among the masses regarding the historical sites to attract tourists from around the globe to visit the country.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Khalida Ateeb, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Keshoo Bai, Falak Naz, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Fawzia Arshad, Irfan-ul-Siddiqui and officials of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division.