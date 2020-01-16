Senate body for installing telemetry system at earliest

The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday directed the Indus Water System Authority (IRSA) to install telemetry system at earliest for ensuring judicious water distribution among the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday directed the Indus Water System Authority (IRSA) to install telemetry system at earliest for ensuring judicious water distribution among the provinces.

The committee which met with Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini discussed issues regarding distribution of water amongst provinces according to Water Accord 1991, extension of Pat Feeder Canal Project and progress on construction of Sharan, Sama Khulgi, Bartekhel Cheena, Urgus and Kum Khurasan dams.

Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf apprised the committee that services contract for the telemetry project would be finalized shortly. The project would be firstly properly designed and then 180 days would be required for procurement, he said.

The Secretary said the project would take around two years for completion.

Member Punjab Rao Irshad Ali Khan informed the committee that contract for Installing telemetry system was awarded to a firm but later it was cancelled as the firm report was not satisfactory.

Now, rebidding for the project was in progress, he added.

He said that one million acre feet water could irrigate 4 million acre of land. The economic value of 1 MAF water was estimated at $ billion, he added.

He said around 29 MAF water was going to sea every year due to non-availability of reservoirs. Around 70 per cent water was received in Kharif while 20 per cent in Rabi season, he added.

He said water storage could only be enhanced through constructing more reservoirs.

The committee was informed that a summary for appointing new member IRSA Balochistan has been approved and he would assume charge in March.

The meeting was attended by Senators Walid Iqbal, Brig (R ) Johan Kenneth, Sana Jamali, the Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources and senior officials of IRSA and Balochistan Irrigation department.