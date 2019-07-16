Senate body for joint efforts to control fire eruption in Islamabad, Murrees forests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Tuesday review matters pertaining to tree plantation at the Green Belt area in Islamabad and fire eruption incidents in the forest area of Islamabad, Murree and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Tuesday review matters pertaining to tree plantation at the Green Belt area in Islamabad and fire eruption incidents in the forest area of Islamabad, Murree and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.The review meeting was held under the chair of Committee Chairperson Senator Sattar Ayaz at The Parliament House Islamabad on Tuesday.The meeting was informed that a sub-committee has been constituted to look into the matters pretending to Islamabad under the head of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The sub-committee has presented its report in the Senate body.The committee not only took measures to remove garbage dumps from different areas of Islamabad but also directed the concern authority to clear the F-9 Park from garbage.The committee chairperson while appreciating the committee efforts said if we remain active in doing such measures, no one can stop improvement in this country.

Senator Samina Saeed while terming the bill boards installed in the capital city a cause of deaths of citizen said they also undermine beauty of the capital city.Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the absence of advisor Climate Change.

She said the world has imposed climate emergency and until the ministers didn't take the matter seriously nothing can be change in this regard.The committee was informed that three or more year's trees didn't affect from the fire in the forest of Islamabad and Murree.

Senator Mushaid Hussain Syed informed the committee that the issue will be difficult to resolve without SOPs.The KP forest committee informed the meeting that a notification has been issued after drafting SOPs.The committee chair said there is need of joint efforts of centre and provincial government to prevent forest from fire eruption.

Senator Muhammad Ali Khan suggested joint efforts of Federal and provincial departments in this regard.