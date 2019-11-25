Senate body for legal assistance treaty with other countries to tackle cyber crimes

UrduPoint.com
Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate standing committee on Information Technology Monday stressed the need to have mutual legal assistance treaty with the countries such USA, UK and other European countries to increase the legal support for cyber crimes and tackle issues like Dark Web.

Standing committee met here with Senator Rubina Khalid in chair to get briefing by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on building surveillance system to monitor internet traffic of whole country along with briefing by National Response Centre For Cyber Crime (NR3C) on filming and uploading the video of child abuses on Dark web with reference to recent case reported from Rawat, Rawalpindi.

Senator Rubina Khalid said these escalating issues of child abuse were becoming the menace to our children.

Another such incident happened in Mansehra where the victim, a 7 years old girl, was molested and thrown into the pit where she was alive for two days.

"We should be raising our voice for these incidents the way we have raised our voice for burning of Quran in Norway", she added.

She stressed the need to take stern action to combat such incident as they were becoming toxic threat to the social fabric and children's future and mental health was on stake.

Briefing the house in detail on the Rawat case, Rawalpindi Police officials told that the accused in Rawat Case, 46 years old male named Sohail Ayaz, was a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has been traveling across 9 countries and has been working with many international organizations as an accountant.

He also had links with 'Romanian Child Pornography Ring'.

The police officials informed the house that he had served 4 years in UK prison after being convicted for child pornography.

"He used to lure in young boys of age 8-15 years, mostly street vendors selling eggs or Qehwa, by offering them money or jobs." Asking for the detailed briefing from FIA officials regarding the Pakistanis who have been deported after being convicted, the Committee expressed its displeasure questioning how a convicted criminal in UK could work in any public or private organization without the concern authorities knowing about it.

Senator Faisal Javed said that 'Zainab Alert Bill' that had been prepared by Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Human Rights had been going back and forth and could not get passed through the senate standing committee on Human Rights. "PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari chairs the senate committee on HR. He should not delay the bill which covers the lapses regarding witness laws regarding rape victims along with IT solutions for the cases", he added.

The committee appreciated the progress and research work done by the Rawalpindi Police on Rawat Case.

The committee meeting was attended by the Senators Abdul Rehman Malik, Rubina Kahlid, Fasial Javed, Ashok Kumar, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and officials from FIA, Rawalpindi Police Department and ministry of Information Technology.

