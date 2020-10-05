Senate body for maximum investment in sports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Monday recommended the government to invest more in sports to shine Pakistan's name across the globe.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Chairman of the committee.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Additional Secretary IPC, Director Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federal (PHF), Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and other senior officials.

The committee was briefed in details regarding the implementation status of the directions and recommendation given in meeting held on 10/02/202.

Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination said that the recommendations were shared with all the concerned departments for implementation.

The committee was also briefed regarding the detail of the employees working in Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board on regular, contract, ad-hoc and on deputation basis with vacant posts.

The committee was informed that IPC has total 465 vacancies, 121 posts allocated for the backward areas and 344 for the developed areas.

He said that Balochistan have total 28 seats but only 5 people were filled so far.

The committee directed that the vacant posts should be filled as per quota.

The committee was further informed that Football Association elections would be completed by December 2020.

Director General Sports Balochistan informed the committee that Sports Complexes would be established in 23 districts of Balochistan Province under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan.

The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the meeting.

The committee was briefed regarding the present and previous management of Football Association regarding budget/ funds allocation and its utilization during last ten years for less developed areas.

The committee also briefed on future plans for promotion of Hockey in less developed areas. Senior officials also briefed the committee regarding present and previous management of Pakistan Olympic Association.