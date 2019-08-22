UrduPoint.com
Senate Body For Opening Pakistani Schools Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:16 PM

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Thursday underlined the need for opening schools abroad in order to provide quality and affordable education to the children of Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Thursday underlined the need for opening schools abroad in order to provide quality and affordable education to the children of Pakistani community.

The committee, met here with Hilal-ur-Rehman in the chair, directed the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to chalk out a plan for extending its educational services to the kids of Pakistani Diaspora residing across the world.

"It is imperative for the OPF to establish its educational institutions in the foreign countries for providing education facility to the children of those overseas Pakistanis who are facing financial constraints abroad," Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi said while highlighting the issues being faced by the Pakistani expatriates in this regard.

He said ignorance of this issue, during the stint of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, would not give a positive message to the expatriate Pakistanis who had been supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan since his entrance in the country's politics.

Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah said that the OPF should take the Pakistani embassies on board and arrange scholarships for the kids of overseas Pakistanis studying abroad in various disciplines.

Senator Shahzad Waseem said it was the responsibility of government to offer quality and economical education to the children of overseas Pakistanis within the country as well as abroad.

He underscored the importance of drafting a legislation which could bind every school in the country to introduce quota for overseas Pakistanis' children.

Managing Director OPF Amir Sheikh said the opening of schools abroad did not came under the foundation's jurisdiction, however, some 32 schools were operating in other countries for Pakistani community under the auspices of Foreign Office.

Senator Afridi said the performance of those schools was not up to mark, thus prompting a need for setting up new intuitions.

The new schools should be run under the OPF's supervision, he added.

Amir said around 1.6 million Pakistanis were residing in the United Arab Emirates only, for which many of schools had to be established there. The proposal was not realistic as it required huge financial assistance, he added.

Amir pointed out that the big states like China and India had not taken such initiatives in the past.

Afridi said Indian community had opened its own schools in Malaysia and was offering special discounts to its community. Pakistan should also come up with such out of box solutions to facilitate its diaspora, he added.

Secretary Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Pervaiz Junejo said the prime minister had constituted a task force and the issue was included in its Terms of References.

Meanwhile, Director General Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) Kashif Noor apprised the committee that around 468,419 Pakistanis proceeded abroad for various job assignments during the last fiscal year. The emigration trend has increased by 11 per cent this year, he added.

He said the emigration of Pakistanis had gradually improved in the last couple of years, adding that the bureau was exploring new markets in other regions for sending Pakistani manpower.

Noor told the committee that the BEOE had ensured biometric verification of 99.5 per cent emigrants went abroad since October, 2018. The Bureau had introduced one-window operation for easing the registration process of intending emigrants at its all protectorates.

The committee deferred its two agenda items including briefing of Federal Investigation Agency on the scandals of Chinese men marrying Pakistani women and discussion on the amended draft bill on Immigration Ordinance, 1979.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Nighat Mirza, Najma Hameed, Samina Saeed and officials from OPF and BEOE.

