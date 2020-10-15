Senate body for paying salaries to daily wages teachers

Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Thursday directed the authorities concerned to provide salaries to the teachers on daily wages on urgent basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Thursday directed the authorities concerned to provide salaries to the teachers on daily wages on urgent basis.

The committee also directed the education ministry to regularize the services of the teachers on daily wages.

The committee meeting, presided over its Chairperson Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubairi, was also attended by the senators Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Saif, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Prof Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Najma Hameed, Behar Mand Khan Tangi, Molvi Faiz Muhammad Dr Sikandar Mandro, education secretary, HEC chairman, executive director and the officials from departments concerned.

The committee was told that as many as 1,724 vacancies were lying vacant in the federal educational institutions, out of which 551 for grade 16 and above, while 1,136 were from grade 01 to 15.

The committee also gave approval to the compulsory education for Arabic language Bill 2020 introduced by Senator Javed Abbasi.

The committee also reviewed the two bills introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi including Students Harassment in Educational Institutions Protection Bill 2020 and Compulsory Education for Arabic Language in educational institutions.

The other issues that were also discussed in the meeting deliberately, raised by Senator Saif Ullah regarding results of A Level students and awarding of Ehsaas scholarships against the merit.

The selection of Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi in the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design were also discussed in details.

Engineer Rukhsana Zubairi, speaking in the meeting, said the issues of teachers on daily wages were observed across the country and suggested for legislation in that regard to resolve the issues on permanent basis.

The committee directed the education ministry to pay the salaries of the teachers as soon as possible.

It also directed to take steps in collaboration with Establishment Division, ministries of law and finance for their permanent appointments.