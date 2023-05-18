UrduPoint.com

Senate Body For Payment Of Outstanding Dues To KP

Published May 18, 2023

Senate body for payment of outstanding dues to KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Devolution of Powers here on Thursday called for payment of outstanding dues of Khyber Pakhunkhwa under various heads to provide facilities to masses and strength the provincial economy.

The committee meeting chaired by Chairman Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and attended by Senators Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Nuzhat Sadiq said that the committee would take up the reservations and concerns of the province with the Federal government to get those resolved on a priority basis and in vital interest of the people.

The chairman said that the objective of the meeting was to ensure effective and efficient utilization of resources transferred to the provinces under the devolved setup.

He said that during the two-day meeting briefing would be taken about the progress of the 19 departments handed over to Khyber Pakhtukhwa after the historic 18th amendment.

Chief Secretary KP Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Qureshi and other relevant administrative secretaries and officials attended the meeting.

During the first day of meeting, the committee discussed various issues and challenges faced in the wake of 18th amendment.

Detailed briefing was given to committee members by the Chief Secretary regarding the departments, employees, assets, and their utilization under the devolved setup.

The CS also shed light on the powers devolved to the province and their implementation at the grassroots level.

Recommendations were also deliberated upon to make the Joint Interests Council more effective.

More Stories From Pakistan

