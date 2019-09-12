UrduPoint.com
Senate Body For Police Reforms In Punjab Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Senate body for police reforms in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Thursday recommended bringing reforms in police force of Punjab province.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, chairman of the committee.

Additional Inspector General of Punjab Police and RPO Rahim Yar Khan briefed the committee on death of Salahuddin in police custody.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also attended the meeting.

The committee said that judicial commission report of Salahuddin case should be awaited.

The committee has summoned IG Punjab in next meeting to be held on September 19 to brief on the steps being taken for police reforms and Salahuddin case.

RPO Rahim Yar Khan said that the family of Salahuddin has expressed trust on constitution of judicial commission.

He said that the cause of death could be determined after the forensic lab report, adding that if any police personnel was responsible, will face stern action.

Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini proposed that Joint Investigation Team should be constituted to conduct inquiry of the case. He said that how police will conduct inquiry into this case.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kamran Michael, Senator MuhammadAli Saif, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Usman Khan Kakar, SenatorKesho Bai and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq.

