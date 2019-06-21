UrduPoint.com
Senate Body For Presenting 'The Islamabad Community Integration Bill-2019' Again After Law, Interior Ministries Consultation

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday considered 'The Islamabad Community Integration Bill-2019' and directed the mover Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad to further improve the bill in consultation with the representatives of law and interior ministries and present it again into the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday considered 'The Islamabad Community Integration Bill-2019' and directed the mover Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad to further improve the bill in consultation with the representatives of law and interior ministries and present it again into the committee.

The meeting of the committee chaired by Senator A Rehman Malik, was told that the Bill proposes constitution of Rafai Committees at Mohala level to take care of the poor of that area by the community of their respective areas. The committee also directed relevant ministries to submit the contents of letters written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the letter written to Modi by Prime Minister Imran Khan in committee's next meeting.

The committee directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to allot government accommodations situated in sector F-6/1 to three applicant Khateebs and Moazzans within next six weeks.

The committee directed CDA to pay the rent of the eligible applicants, who were forced to live in private rented homes due to rejection of allotment of homes despite eligibility.

The committee was told that the three houses reserved for Khateebs and Moazzans were allotted by CDA to others, forcing the prayer leaders to live on rent.

Chairman A Rehman Malik also showed his indignation over the absence of CDA chairman and member administration and warned them dire consequences in case of absence in future.

The meeting was attended by Senators Asad Junejo, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Kulsoom Parveen and Dr Shahzad Waseem.

