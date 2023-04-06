Close
Senate Body For Provision Of Better Facilities In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Sub-Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday sought collective efforts for provision of better facilities and uplift works in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Sania Nishter, which was attended by Senator Shamim Afridi, Secretary Committee Azhar Saddiq, Chief Secretary Chaudhry Nadeem Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary and secretaries of all the concerned departments.

The Senate Sub-Committee expressed satisfaction over the ongoing projects, e-tendering and introduction of GIS system in NMDs.

Dr Sania said, she visited KP several times and observed that all the departments were doing tremendous works and province clinched good position in governance than other provinces.

She stressed the need to install the biometric system in health and education departments for smooth working of relevant departments, adding that monitoring cells also should be constituted for transparent utilization of e-tendering.

She assured support to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in taking funds for the province especially for the NMDs under different heads from the Federal government.

She said the issues related to NMD would be raised in Senate.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shamim Afridi expressed displeasure over the non provision of facilities to tribal districts despite all available resources with KP including water, electricity and gas.

She said the federal and provincial governments should work jointly for the betterment of common people in the neglected areas of KP.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry briefed the Senate standing committee about the developmental schemes, expenditures, monitoring, preparation and mechanism in the merged districts.

He informed the committee that shortage of funds were hampering development projects.

The Senate body assured to raise the funds' issue and other problems being confronted by KP government on a priority basis in the Senate.

