UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Provision Of Gas Supply In Merged Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:49 PM

Senate body for provision of gas supply in merged districts

Senate Standing committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday directed the government to take necessary steps for the provision of gas supply to the merged districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Standing committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday directed the government to take necessary steps for the provision of gas supply to the merged districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The committee meeting held at cabinet meeting hall here chaired by Taj Muhammad Afridi.

The committee expressed displeasure over delay in provision of gas to the merged district and directed to complete survey work and allocate funds to expedite construction work.

The committee was informed about various development projects in the merged districts by the representatives of concerned departments.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi expressed his dismay over shortage of funds as promised by the provincial and Federal governments for development of the merged districts.

The committee also discussed return of internally displaced people and compensation to effected families in Tirah, South Waziristan and Kokhikhel Rajgal areas and gave various recommendations to concerned departments to take practical steps in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District, Mahmood Aslam informed the meeting that clearing of mines continues in the district, adding appropriate steps were being taken for return of internally displaced families in areas declared safe.

Taj Muhammad Afridi paid tributes to sacrifices of the tribal people for safeguarding the country.

He called on the government to fulfill promises made with tribal people to bring merged districts at par with developed areas.

Related Topics

Senate South Waziristan Shortage Gas Afridi Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Toyota to pay $180 mln to settle US emissions viol ..

1 minute ago

Economist Illarionov No longer Works at US Think T ..

1 minute ago

Undermining London finance not in EU interest: Cit ..

1 minute ago

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

17 minutes ago

Biden Taps Deputy Defense Secretary Norquist to Te ..

1 minute ago

Provision of more incentives, concessions for text ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.