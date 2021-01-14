Senate body for provision of gas supply in merged districts

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate Standing committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday directed the government to take necessary steps for the provision of gas supply to the merged districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Standing committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday directed the government to take necessary steps for the provision of gas supply to the merged districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The committee meeting held at cabinet meeting hall here chaired by Taj Muhammad Afridi.

The committee expressed displeasure over delay in provision of gas to the merged district and directed to complete survey work and allocate funds to expedite construction work.

The committee was informed about various development projects in the merged districts by the representatives of concerned departments.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi expressed his dismay over shortage of funds as promised by the provincial and Federal governments for development of the merged districts.

The committee also discussed return of internally displaced people and compensation to effected families in Tirah, South Waziristan and Kokhikhel Rajgal areas and gave various recommendations to concerned departments to take practical steps in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District, Mahmood Aslam informed the meeting that clearing of mines continues in the district, adding appropriate steps were being taken for return of internally displaced families in areas declared safe.

Taj Muhammad Afridi paid tributes to sacrifices of the tribal people for safeguarding the country.

He called on the government to fulfill promises made with tribal people to bring merged districts at par with developed areas.