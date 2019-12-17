UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Restoring Medical Quota For Ex-FATA, Balochistan Students

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

Senate body for restoring medical quota for ex-FATA, Balochistan students

The Ministry of Health and Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) Tuesday assured the Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas for the implementation of reserved quota for ex-FATA and Balochistan students in medical colleges and universities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Health and Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) Tuesday assured the Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas for the implementation of reserved quota for ex-FATA and Balochistan students in medical colleges and universities of the country.

The assurance was extended by officers of the Ministry National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and the Secretary PMC during the committee meeting which met here with Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar in the chair.

The chairman committee taking exception over non-implementation of the reserved quota for the students of Balochistan and ex-FATA, directed the departments concerned to restore the initiative and submit the report to the panel at its next meeting.

The committee expressed their concern over absence of President and Vice-President of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) and non-providing of working papers to the committee.

The committee was briefed regarding the reserved seats for the students of Balochistan and former FATA in public and private sector medical universities and colleges.

The officials of Higher education Commission (HEC) told the committee that there were 29 seats for FATA and Balochistan for medical in 2016-17 and 194 seats were allotted in 2017-18 and 265 seats in 2018-19.

The Chairman Committee directed HEC to award more scholarships to the people of Balochistan and FATA.

Senators Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Nighat Mirza and Gianchand, and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan FATA Usman Khan HEC Afridi

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab University's Department of Philosophy will ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project to Be Completed ..

2 minutes ago

French Take to Streets for Fresh Nationwide Protes ..

2 minutes ago

Energy Community Secretariat Confirms Ukraine Set ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.