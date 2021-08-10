Senate body for revising policies, enabling minorities to join civil services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Division on Tuesday emphasised for revising policies and enabling minorities to join the civil services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Division on Tuesday emphasised for revising policies and enabling minorities to join the civil services.

The committee met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool at the Parliament House.

"Minorities produce the finest doctors and engineers then why they do not join the civil services" underscored members of the committee showing dismay on the lack of awareness for the minorities to motivate them to join the civil services.

The committee was briefed on the working and performance of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). The FPSC informed the committee that 8 members out of 11 have been appointed in the commission.

The Chairman questioned the unfilled vacancies of the commission and stressed that the vacancies be filled by the eligible candidates not only on the criteria of qualification but also on the criteria of experience, reputation, skills, image and professionalism.

The chairman directed the committee to outline the requirements for selecting the commission candidates and also sought a summary on the initiation process regarding the filing of the vacant slots within a fortnight.

While taking briefing from the secretary FPSC on the CSS (Central Superior Services) competitive examination, it has been observed that from 2015 to 2020, only 13 out of 421 vacancies have been filled by the minorities for the civil services. The Ministry gave their observations that the educated members of the minorities do not prioritize civil services as a career choice.

The officials of the FPSC apprised the committee that if the vacancies of the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and minorities remain unfilled, the representation cannot be filled by any other province and are carried forward to next year in addition to the new vacancies.

The committee members raised the question of why steps are not being taken on serious grounds to fill these vacancies. In response, the Ministry informed the committee that the passing percentage of the CSS exams was brought down by 3 per cent for the underprivileged areas.

The committee was informed that campaigns were also conducted to bring awareness amongst the students, inviting them to join the civil services.

The FPSC informed the committee that the general Recruitment process under goes different stages of advertisement, syllabus, application, written exams, written results, scrutiny of documents, interview, and final results.

Final merit list is based on marks obtained in the screening test, interview as per quota.

The committee was informed that with regards to the General Recruitment (BS-16 & above) 2,327 vacancies were advertised 621,157 applications were received out of which 1,016 applicants recommended for appointment. It also informed that for each vacancy at least 3 to 5 Candidates have been short listed for interview.

The total number of unfilled vacancies in the civil services is 226 out of which 98 unfilled vacancies for the minorities, 47 for woman and 81 on open merit has remained unfilled, FPSC officials apprised the committee.

The chairman committee sought a report to review and revise the recruitment policies, time duration and make a mechanism to motivate the students, especially from the provinces of Sindh, Baluchistan and minorities, to join the civil services.

The chairman observed that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had shown some progress after repetitive instructions from the Senate Standing Committee to address the problems of over-billing and overpricing on electricity and petrol.

The committee also received a briefing from OGRA officials and sought an investigation report on the untimely booking of the LNG.

The chairman also issued instructions to constitute a 5 member sub-committee along with the members of the attached department to probe into the matter and unveil those responsible for such an immense loss in the larger interest of the country.

The chairman committee instructed the OGRA to look into the matter and stressed that consumer rights should not be violated at any cost.

The committee also sought tabulated reports from NEPRA officials on the number of casualties, grant of compensation and the grounds on which the cause of death has been determined.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niyaze, Kamil Ali Agha, Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmed Zai, Khalida Ateeb, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Saadia Abbasi, Naseebullah Bazai, and Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood. Advisor to PM Cabinet Division, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Senior Officials of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division, Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary FPSC, Chairman OGRA And Chairman NEPRA also participated in the meeting.