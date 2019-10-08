Senate body for setting up forensic lab in each provincial capital

Senate Committee on Interior Tuesday directed the Ministry of Interior to establish a forensic laboratory in each provincial capital to effectively probe criminal cases and stressed for strong legislation to curb pornography and child abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Senate Committee on Interior Tuesday directed the Ministry of Interior to establish a forensic laboratory in each provincial capital to effectively probe criminal cases and stressed for strong legislation to curb pornography and child abuse.

The meeting chaired by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik recommended that modern techniques to be introduced in identification of culprits of crimes against children.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah, senators Kulsoom Parveen, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Shahzad Waseem, Aurangzeb Khan and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Punjab Police, NADRA, CDA as well as MCI.

The chairman lauded the efforts of DIG Police Punjab and concerned SSP for resolving the case of abduction and killing of three children in Chunian District Kasur and recommended the promotion of police constable who played active role in identification of the culprit and in resolving this case.

The committee expressed grief over the loss of more than 40 precious lives in the earthquake in Azad Kashmir on September 24, and prayed for their departed souls and offered Fateha.

The committee also observed the 14th anniversary of the martyrs of the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 and Fateha was also offered for the victims.

Tabled by Senator A Rehman Malik, the committee adopted a resolution to strongly condemn the ongoing Indian forces brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The committee considered two bills including the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The former bill was passed unanimously with amendments while latter was rejected.

Considering the public petition of Safe City Islamabad, the committee chairman Malik said NADRA must try to accommodate the sacked employees of Safe City Project. This matter was deferred for next meeting of the committee with the direction to submit a detail report on the matter.

While taking up the public petition by Raja Jamil Abbasi submitted by Senator Auranzeb Khan, regarding unlawful targeted operation conducted in Lakhwal /Banigala, the committee directed that a list of all officers involved in the operation be submitted before it.

Senator A Rehman Malik directed that the efforts should be made to prepare dengue vaccine in Pakistan and for this purpose National Institute of Health (NIH) should be tasked.

He said provincial health secretaries must be summoned in the next meeting that a way forward could be framed to avert and control this epidemic.