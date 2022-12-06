Senate body for 'stay of only authorized persons' at Parliament Lodges

The Senate House Committee on Tuesday directed the departments concerned to ensure that only authorized persons stayed at the residential units of the Parliament Lodges.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Senate House Committee on Tuesday directed the departments concerned to ensure that only authorized persons stayed at the residential units of the Parliament Lodges.

The issue of lodges occupancy of non-authorized individuals was brought into the notice of the committee which was chaired by Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

The committee also sought submission of the complete occupancy list in the next meeting. � The meeting commenced with reviewing the implementation status of the recommendations made in the meeting held on September 8, 2022.

� Discussing the status of under construction additional block of Parliament Lodges, the committee stressed the need to expedite the work and inquired about the reasons for the delay.� The panel was informed that the main reason for the delay was the non-release of funds.

It was told that a new PC-1 had been submitted and was currently with the Ministry of Interior which would be forwarded to the Planning Division for further action. � The body also discussed progress on maintenance work in family suites and sought the reasons behind delay.

The meeting was informed that lack of funds has been the major cause for delayed work. � It was stressed that a supplementary grant may be allocated for the completion of pending works at the lodges. � The committee directed that all payments may be made at the earliest so that pending issues may be resolved.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Falak Naz, Senator Rubina Khalid, �Senator Shahdat Awan, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and senior officers from the Capital Development Authority.