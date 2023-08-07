Open Menu

Senate Body For Stern Action Against Illegal Nursing Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Senate Sub-Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday directed the ministry concerned to take strict action against illegal nursing colleges in the country.

The committee meeting was chaired by its Convener Senator Rubina Khalid to look into the affairs and the performance of institutions registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), their affiliation with the hospitals and fake degrees or certificates issued to nurses She directed to start action against bogus nursing colleges and submit a report to the committee within one month. She also directed to make a mechanism to improve the standard of nursing institutions.

The convener committee directed to submit details about all new nursing colleges, which were registered during the tenure of Registrar PNC Fauzia Mushtaq. She also directed to ensure the presence of the new President and Vice President of the PNC in the committee's next meeting.

She said that so far only the nursing colleges of Sindh have been visited while in the next phase, all nursing colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be examined.

Senator Jam Mehtab said that during the visit it was observed that many nursing colleges were functioning without having teaching hospitals and meeting the basic criteria.

