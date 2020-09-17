Senate body for taking provinces on board over maritime ministry projects

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Thursday stressed the need for taking the provincial governments on board regarding different projects of the maritime ministry in line with constitution, so that the rights of provinces were adhered to

The Committee that met here with Nuzhat Sadiq in the chair was informed that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in coordination with Government of Sindh and Inspector General Motorways ensured continuity of Port Operations during the lock-down due to the pandemic. In compliance of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision, KPT and Port Qasim granted extension of free period from 05 days (existing) to 15 days with effect from 25-03-2020 to 31-05-2020 for cargo/containers.

Discussing the concept of the Blue Economy, the Committee lauded the efforts of the ministry and said that this was the right way forward.

It would facilitate and attract private sector investment in the Shipping Sector and create an environment for growth of the Maritime Sector. It would also help sea borne trade. Tax exemptions and priority would be provided to fleet carrying Pakistani flag.

Among other Senators, the meeting was attended by Sitara Ayaz, Samina Saeed, Sassui Palijo, Kauda Babar, Muhammad Akram, Aurangzeb Khan, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and senior officers from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.