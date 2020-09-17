UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Taking Provinces On Board Over Maritime Ministry Projects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Senate body for taking provinces on board over maritime ministry projects

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Thursday stressed the need for taking the provincial governments on board regarding different projects of the maritime ministry in line with constitution, so that the rights of provinces were adhered to

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Thursday stressed the need for taking the provincial governments on board regarding different projects of the maritime ministry in line with constitution, so that the rights of provinces were adhered to.

The Committee that met here with Nuzhat Sadiq in the chair was informed that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in coordination with Government of Sindh and Inspector General Motorways ensured continuity of Port Operations during the lock-down due to the pandemic. In compliance of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision, KPT and Port Qasim granted extension of free period from 05 days (existing) to 15 days with effect from 25-03-2020 to 31-05-2020 for cargo/containers.

Discussing the concept of the Blue Economy, the Committee lauded the efforts of the ministry and said that this was the right way forward.

It would facilitate and attract private sector investment in the Shipping Sector and create an environment for growth of the Maritime Sector. It would also help sea borne trade. Tax exemptions and priority would be provided to fleet carrying Pakistani flag.

Among other Senators, the meeting was attended by Sitara Ayaz, Samina Saeed, Sassui Palijo, Kauda Babar, Muhammad Akram, Aurangzeb Khan, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and senior officers from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Afridi From Government Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh directs commissioner Karachi ..

21 seconds ago

Sindh Education Minister pays a surprise visits to ..

22 seconds ago

US Sanctions 2 Companies, 1 Individual Linked to L ..

23 seconds ago

US Sanctions Alleged Iranian Cyber Threat Group, 4 ..

25 seconds ago

Chief Minister Balochistan reviews Sports Complexe ..

27 seconds ago

Chief Minister suspends superintendent district ja ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.