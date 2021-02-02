UrduPoint.com
Senate Body For Transferring Of NTDC Headquarters To Islamabad

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday recommended transferring of the headquarters of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to Islamabad from Lahore in order to address various issues smoothly.

The Committee which met with Senator Fida Muhammad in the Chair discussed the number of electricity meters installed by PESCO during the last 6 months, provision of electricity to Makran Division through establishment of power projects, non-installation of meters, promotion of kunda culture and wrong billing of PESCO in Charasadda, Scrutiny of the PSDP proposed by the Ministry for the next fiscal year 2021-22 and TESCO.

Briefing the committee, Chief Engineer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) informed that around 81,000 news connections were provided to the consumers in last six months. Giving the breakup, he said that, some 16,000 connections were provided in Peshawar, 13000 in Khyber,, 9700 in Mardan, 6700 in Harazar-I, 6000 in Harza-II, 21,000 in Swat, 4000 in Bannu and 3800 in Swabi. He said there were issues of possession in many areas.

The Secretary Power Division assured the committee that hurdle in installation of meter would be removed.

The Chairman observed that installation of meters was imperative to discourage power theft. Excessive and wrong bills would further aggravate the problem, he added.

He said effective mechanism could help address all such issues. There were host of issues in erstwhile FATA areas, he added.

The officials of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QUECO) informed the committee that all grids were over loaded and strategy was being made to bring improvement.

Under a policy, eight hour electricity was being provided to the tube-wells.

Regarding electricity supply to Makran Division, the committee was apprised that there was main electricity connectivity issue from the national grid system.

Makran was being connected with the national grid system. A 300 MW coal power project was being set up in Gwardar.

The Chairman sought details of 50 MW solar power project for the Makran Division.

Regarding PSDP Projects for 2021-22, the committee was told that an amount of Rs 155.7 billion was specified for various power projects. Out of total, the share of foreign funding would be Rs 97 billion, Rs 36 billion from local banks while Rs 33 billion would be provided by the government.

It was further told that out of total 94 projects, 80 were ongoing while 14 were new projects.

The committee was informed that NTDC has 61 projects worth Rs 93 billion for which funds were already available. However, there were some issues of land. It was further told that Makran project would be completed by 2023.

The committee also expressed displeasure over absence of CEO TESCO in the meeting and sought explanation from him.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Bahramand Tangi, Hidayatullah and other senior officials of the concerned departments.

