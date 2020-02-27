UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Gets Briefing About Appointments Of Non-technical Personnel On Technical Posts In Various Federal Departments, Ministries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

The Establishment Division on Thursday gave detail briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, about the appointments of non-technical personnel on technical posts in various federal departments and ministries

The meeting of standing committee was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Asad Ashraf here at the Parliament House.

The Establishment Division special secretary told the committee that more than one thousand vacancies were of a technical nature and data was being collected from various departments in this regard and detailed briefing would be given to the committee in its next meeting.

He told the committee that different departments had requested for the appointment of nearly 17 technical advisors, which detailed summary had been sent to the prime minister.

He said all departments requested for these posts as per their requirement.

The committee had sought detail briefing in this regard in its next meeting.

