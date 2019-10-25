Senate body gets briefing on Balochistan University harassment cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights held here on Friday under the Chair of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to get briefing on the student harassment issue in the University of Baolchistan.

The Vice Chancellor of the University briefed the Committee about the incident of the harassment and blackmailing of the students by the University staff.

The VC told the Committee that 92 cameras had been installed in the University and 7 hidden cameras had been installed without intimation in which 6 had been captured.

He said that the University was concerned over this shameless act and further investigation was underway .

He further added that the former VC had been suspended over this issue and the next hearing of the case would be held o October 29 and requested the committee to visit Balochistan University.

On this occasion Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Khawar Mumtaz submitted the report of the Commission and appealed to the committee to implement anti-harassment law in Balochistan's institutes and all over the country.

Khawar Mumtaz, the Chairperson of NCSW said that the mechanism was needed for oversight of law.

The Chairman recommended the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights to visit the Balochistan University for fact findings and express sympathy with the students .

The Chairman further recommended to Chairman Higher education Commission to review the security matters and installation of the camera.

The Secretary Ministry of National Health Services,Regulations and Coordination to brief the Committee on sacked employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) through promulgation of Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019.

The Chairman expressed his concerns over the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) through the Islamabad district administration and police over the possession of the PMDC building and directed 220 employees of the council that the office was remained shut.

The Chairman also recommended to brief further in the next meeting.