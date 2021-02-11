Senate body gets detailed performance review of POF

The Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production in its meeting on Thursday at Parliament Lodges was given a detailed performance review of the Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production in its meeting on Thursday at Parliament Lodges was given a detailed performance review of the Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF).

The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) gave a detailed briefing on business development, growth and challenges of the organization.

The meeting of Senate committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Lt. General Abdul Qayyum HI (M) Retd and attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Muhammad Akram and senior officers of the Ministry of Defence Production along with all concerned, said a press release.

The Committee was appraised of the seven decades of excellence that POF held and the many accolades it has to its credit.

It was asserted that POF in order to meet war and peace needs of the Armed Forces of Pakistan manages and administers the affairs of the factories and run them on sound commercial lines.

Surplus capacity of the factories would meet the needs of civilian population and exports.

The status of plant and machinery was discussed.

The Committee was provided with details of 14 factories and defence production units that include weapons, propellants, explosives, heavy artillery and clothing. The Committee asserted that upgrading technology was imperative for survival in international markets. It saw great potential in commercialization of production units especially that for clothing.

Discussing commercial subsidiaries of POF, the Committee lauded the product range that was being manufactured and exported.

Deliberating over the COVID19 impact on exports the Committee was informed that this period saw a dip in exports the impact of which will be fully grasped in the next one year. While discussing Research and Development initiatives Committee members asserted the need to focus on Reverse Engineering. It asserted that POF has the potential to earn USD 500 billion annually. Importance of evolving into an autonomous body for program profitability was emphasized.