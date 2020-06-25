UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Gives Approval To Increase Seats Of Balochistan Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:45 AM

Senate body gives approval to increase seats of Balochistan Assembly

Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice gave approval to increase number of seats in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from 65 to 80 while it unanimously rejected to increase Balochistan's seats in National Assembly due to indifference with constitutional scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice gave approval to increase number of seats in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from 65 to 80 while it unanimously rejected to increase Balochistan's seats in National Assembly due to indifference with constitutional scheme.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi presented report on the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 51 and 106) in the Senate on Wednesday which recommended to increase number of seats in Balochistan Assembly.

It is to mention that this private members' bill was referred to the Committee on September 2, 2019 after introduction in the House.

The committee considered the bill in multiple meetings and also held public hearings in Karachi and Quetta.

According to the proposed amendment, general seats in Balochistan Assembly may be increased to 64 from 51, women seats to 13 from 11 while seats for Non-Muslims to remain three and no change to made in it.

