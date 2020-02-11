Senate body gives dead line to pay two months pending salaries to media persons by end of Feb

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said that Standing Committee has given dead line to pay two months of pending salaries of media persons by the end of this month.

Speaking in the Senate, he said that Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) has staged walk out from the Senate gallery yesterday on the issue of pending salaries of media persons which are outstanding from 9 to 10 months.

He said the standing committee would take this issue on its agenda till the problem resolved.

Senator Faisal Javed said issue of pending dues to media house in term of advertising, the matter of these dues would be solved soon.

He said the government was taking measures for the welfare of journalists community and Journalist Protection Bill would be laid in the Standing committee soon.

