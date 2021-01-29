Senate body hears public petition on workers' workplace issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Friday heard a public petition to discuss the issues, faced by the workers at their workplace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Friday heard a public petition to discuss the issues, faced by the workers at their workplace.

The petition pertaining to the plight of working class suffering at their work place was referred by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for consideration and Report.

The committee met here with Senate Hilal-ur-Rehman in the chair, was apprised by members of the All Pakistan Workers Federation about the plight of workers, working in the country-wide factories and other entities.

They suggested measures to improve their condition; especially with regard to the Baldia Town incident in Karachi, and the safety protocols of mine workers.

After hearing the petitioners, the committee chairman assured them of full support and sought their recommendations in writing.

He said the matter was a devolved subject after 18th amendment but he would forward their suggestions along with the committee's recommendation to the chief ministers and secretaries of all the four provinces.

Hilal-ur-Rehman said he would make efforts to arrange the workers federation meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister so that they could discuss their reservations with him regarding compensation for Baldia incident victims.

The matter was disposed off by the committee meeting, which was attended by Senators Mohsin Aziz, Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo and Naseebullah Bazai, and senior officers from the Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) along with all the departments concerned.