UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Informed About Solution To Double Quota For Erstwhile FATA Students

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

Senate body informed about solution to double quota for erstwhile FATA students

Senate Functional Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday was informed about the solution to double quota for the students of erstwhile Federal Administered and Tribal Areas (FATA) in engineering and medical colleges and universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Functional Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday was informed about the solution to double quota for the students of erstwhile Federal Administered and Tribal Areas (FATA) in engineering and medical colleges and universities.

The committee was told that the Higher education Commission (HEC) had been apprised about the way out for FATA students whereas a notification would be released soon in this regard.

A detailed briefing was also given to the committee on the establishment of FATA University and the progress of the construction work by the university officials.

Senator Taj Mohammed Afridi while chairing the committee meeting said the university's scope had transformed since the FATA merger, while proper funding will be required for the establishment of sub-campuses whereas issues of affiliation of colleges would also occur.

He said that the children's future could not be jeopardized in any way and the issue should be discussed with the top provincial authorities.

Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi and members of the committee expressed surprise over not provision of funds to the university.

University officials said that there were financial problems due to which construction at the sub-campuses could not be started.

However, the regular permission was given for the affiliation of colleges whereas some colleges had also approached in this regard.

They told the committee that basic work on the university began in 2016 and the first academic year started in October 2016. Electricity feeder had been installed in the university and proper arrangements were being made for the accommodation of the students.

Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi said proper funding was essential for the project and the committee would soon call the concerned authorities in this regard.

The committee chairman stressed on providing optimum care to the people of erstwhile FATA and serious attention to their problems, pointing out that the situation was very complicated there after its merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the provincial government was completely unaware of the problems of the people of the former FATA. The teachers were not available in the schools jeopardizing the future of the students, he said.

Senator Hidayat Ullah emphasized the need to solve the problems of the people of FATA at the earliest and suggested to set up a regular body to solve the problems of ex-FATA's people.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity FATA Progress October HEC 2016 Afridi Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE is keen on supporting global efforts to promot ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;World is witnessing a new phase of political ..

56 minutes ago

Governor Sindh inaugurates "Kamyab Jawan" Programm ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Parliament Agrees Candidacy for Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's culture projected at Sudan's Asian Cult ..

3 minutes ago

Normandy Four Leaders' Meeting Starts in Elysee Pa ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.