Senate body informed about solution to double quota for erstwhile FATA students

Senate Functional Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday was informed about the solution to double quota for the students of erstwhile Federal Administered and Tribal Areas (FATA) in engineering and medical colleges and universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Senate Functional Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday was informed about the solution to double quota for the students of erstwhile Federal Administered and Tribal Areas ( FATA ) in engineering and medical colleges and universities.

The committee was told that the Higher education Commission (HEC) had been apprised about the way out for FATA students whereas a notification would be released soon in this regard.

A detailed briefing was also given to the committee on the establishment of FATA University and the progress of the construction work by the university officials.

Senator Taj Mohammed Afridi while chairing the committee meeting said the university's scope had transformed since the FATA merger, while proper funding will be required for the establishment of sub-campuses whereas issues of affiliation of colleges would also occur.

He said that the children's future could not be jeopardized in any way and the issue should be discussed with the top provincial authorities.

Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi and members of the committee expressed surprise over not provision of funds to the university.

University officials said that there were financial problems due to which construction at the sub-campuses could not be started.

However, the regular permission was given for the affiliation of colleges whereas some colleges had also approached in this regard.

They told the committee that basic work on the university began in 2016 and the first academic year started in October 2016. Electricity feeder had been installed in the university and proper arrangements were being made for the accommodation of the students.

Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi said proper funding was essential for the project and the committee would soon call the concerned authorities in this regard.

The committee chairman stressed on providing optimum care to the people of erstwhile FATA and serious attention to their problems, pointing out that the situation was very complicated there after its merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the provincial government was completely unaware of the problems of the people of the former FATA. The teachers were not available in the schools jeopardizing the future of the students, he said.

Senator Hidayat Ullah emphasized the need to solve the problems of the people of FATA at the earliest and suggested to set up a regular body to solve the problems of ex-FATA's people.