Senate body informed ex-Fata quota in medical colleges approved by authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions on Monday informed that the quota of 36 reserved seats of MBBS/ BDS in medical collages for students of Ex-Fata has approved by the authority concerned and the issue of medical quota in the institution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has also resolved.

The Committee directed that the matter must be resolved at the earliest and that a circular will be passed over to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) members for feedback.

The Committee recommended that a letter should be sent on behalf of the Senate Secretariat to ensure that the matter is expedited. The committee also gave chance to students protesting against PMC to come and raise their demands before the PMC representative and to reach a conclusive decision but unfortunately the President PMC was not present in the meeting.

The student, of the view that all 600 students of the three medical collages banned by PMC may be regularized without conducting any special exams because they will be filtered out if any of them failed to qualify National Licensing examination.

The agenda entailed reviewing details of non-local staff serving in hospitals in merged areas and issues pertaining to teaching and non teaching staff of the remaining Governor Model Schools in merged districts.

The committee also deliberated over the issues of extension of scholarships program for admission in medical and dental colleges and doubling of quota for universities for candidates of merged districts.

While discussing details of the non-local staff serving in hospitals of merged areas, Chairman Committee, Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman directed the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to share detailed lists along with CNIC numbers so that these could be verified by NADRA.

The committee while taking-up the issue of teaching and non teaching staff of Governor Model Schools in merged districts that were established by Political Agents of the said agencies, the status of which after the 18th Amendment was left in Limbo.

The committee stressed the need for the matter to be expedited.

The Department of education Khyber Pakhtukhwa informed the committee that status of these schools was autonomous and were placed under the administrative control of E&SE Department.

In order to give legal cover to these schools the same were notified under Government Educational and Training Institutions Ordinance 1971. BOG of these schools is under process and a summary has been sent to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for approval.

Chaired by Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman, the meeting was attended by Senators including Bahramand Khan Tangi, Danesh Kumar, Dost Muhammad Khan, Anwar Lal Dean, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shahand and senior officers from the Ministry of State and Frontier Regions, Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa HEC and PMC along with all concerned.