Senate Body Lauds Bukhari's Services For Overseas Pakistanis

Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Senate body lauds Bukhari's services for Overseas Pakistanis

Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has appreciated the services of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari rendered to mitigate sufferings of expatriate Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has appreciated the services of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari rendered to mitigate sufferings of expatriate Pakistanis.

In a commendation letter, Committee Chairman Hilal-ur-Rehman conveyed, on behalf of all the members, the acknowledgment to the SAPM for providing relief to the expatriates especially making efforts to release Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia.

He said Zulfikar Bukhari made great achievements like "provision of facilitation desks, abolishing condition of National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) for 'outgoing labour', opening of Qatar visa Facilitation Centre, installations of Call Sarzameen App, minimizing exploitation of working labour languishing in foreign jails and wanted legal assistance, emigrants' biometric verification system, launching of Naya Pakistan Calling Portal, increasing pension for pensioners registered with Employees Old Age Benefit Institution and return of British Airway to Pakistan" in a short span of time.

Besides, the chairman said, the committee members had lauded provision of immediate support services to bring back deceased Pakistanis through free transport as were extended in the New Zealand firing case.

