ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Seemee Ezdi on Monday appreciated the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) for protecting and conserving the thriving biodiversity and endangered wildlife species of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The Senate Standing Committee Chairperson flanked by the members of the body including Senator Keshoo Bai, Senator Khalida Ateeb, and Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem visited to Trail-6 for a detailed briefing on the protection measures especially the recent development of Leopard Preserve Zone as a permanent habitat of the wildcats.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Seemee Ezdi said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect wildlife and they were thriving in the MHNP. "We are being told that there are Leopards at Trail-6. It's there habitat and we are intruding in their living space." She appreciated that recently the IWMB released two Leopard cats at Trail-6 which was an encouraging effort to increase reducing wildlife species.

"Such habitats are not found in any other mega city. It's propitious to see endangered species thriving here. I wish to have such parks developed in other cities," she concluded.

Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan briefed the committee members on the structure of the Board, its efforts of protection and wildlife species inhabiting in the national park.

She informed that the IWMB had limited staff to patrol in the MHNP and it had trained some 100 volunteers who were routine hikers and helping the Board to ensure protection of the natural reserves.

She informed that previously there were incidents of female harassment reported on Trail-5, where the IWMB launched stern action against the culprits and lodged FIR in the Police Station.

"The IWMB at the moment lacks punitive powers to fine, arrest or strictly penalise violators damaging the MHNP.

However, the new Islamabad Wildlife Management Act 2021 will give more powers to IWMB to fine, arrest violators and charge fee from the visitors that will help protect the environment and generate revenue as well." She told the committee that The Monal Restaurant would be converted into Visitors Information Center for children education and awareness on protection of the wildlife.

The IWMB chair further mentioned that there were three leopards living at Trail-6 namely Shehzada, Shehzadi and Sultan at different sites.

Every leopard has a distinguishable patterns on his body especially on its forehead that helps identify different males and females from camera trap footages, she added.

"There are total seven leopards living all over the national park and there are also natural springs in the national park that make up the water needs of the ecosystem," Khan added.

She also pointed out that the IWMB was under recruitment and would induct 35 more to enhance capacity.

The IWMB chair mentioned that the fire season started during the month of April, whereas recently a deliberate fire was ignited at Trail-4 to damage the forest.

To a question, she said there were five trails in MHNP and each has three members for patrolling and public awareness, anti-plastic and littering campaigns run with the help of volunteers.

The Trail-6 was closed for the local public due to increased prevalence of leopards in the vicinity. However, the Board was intending to open for guided tours of 15-20 people a day with children over 7-year age, she added.

The Prime Minister has also declared it's 10km area as Leopard Preserve Zone and the guided to tours would help show pug marks, and scats of leopards to visitors for education and awareness of the general public, she added.

The Board also displayed a short documentary to the committee members on the Leopard Preserve Zone.