Senate Body Lauds NCHD For Educating 0.80 Mln Children In Far-flung Areas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Thursday appreciated the National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) for imparting quality education to the children living in remote areas across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Thursday appreciated the National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) for imparting quality education to the children living in remote areas across the country.

The teachers were educating the students without any benefits with the minimum wage Rs 8,000 that was commendable, the Senate body apprised that met here with Usman Khan Kakar in the chair.

The Chairman Committee told the members that around 800,000 children were being educated through non-formal system throughout the country.

Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Shafqat Mahmood told the committee that the matters pertaining to NCHD and Basic Education Community school (BECS) was taken up in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and it would be transferred to the provinces by June 2021 with their consent.

He assured the Committee for enhancement in the salaries of teachers working at far-flung areas.

The body was also informed that there were 6461 teachers working in 5715 NCHD schools were imparting education to 306,000 children between the ages of five to nine years.

Usman Kakar said in order to secure the future of these teachers, the planning would be reviewed in the committee meeting by summoning the four Chief Secretaries and the Provincial Ministers of Education and Secretaries.

The committee recommended to refer the issues of employees to the provinces so that they could work without fear and danger.

