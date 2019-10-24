UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Lauds NTC's Performance, Directed For Further Improvement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Senate Body lauds NTC's performance, directed for further improvement

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday appreciated the initiatives and performance of NTC and told Ministry of IT to perform its role in the betterment of organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday appreciated the initiatives and performance of NTC and told Ministry of IT to perform its role in the betterment of organization.

On the request of National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC), the members of the senate committee visited NTC office and were briefed about the modern services being provided to the people.

The meeting chaired by the Chairperson of committee Senator Rubina Khalid which also attended by the senators among others Abdur Rehman Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Fida Muhammad, Faisal Javed, Kalsoom Parveen, Sana Jamali, Engr. Rukhsana Zubaeri, Ashok Kumar, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and officials from the NTC.

Managing Director NTC Viqar Rashid Khan, while briefing the committee members, said that in the futuristic era of digitization, the importance of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is amplified.

He said that ICT determines the competitiveness of institutions in the knowledge economy and ensures good governance for transparency and efficiency in the system.

Keeping in view the importance of knowledge economy, National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) was established to harness the ICT framework in Government Sector and mandate were given to facilitate Federal Government, Provincial Governments, and all other state-run institutions, he said.

He stated that we are providing cutting edge calling broadband, data centers, webhosting, ISDN and radio wireless networking facilities to State offices and their constituent units.

He also shared details of the recent agreements with microsoft and VMware empower us to become 1st in Asia Pacific and Japan Region and among only three in the world for On-Perm AirWatch Public cloud provider. These efforts are part of NTC's commitment to achieve excellence in ICT, he added.

He assured the senate body that NTC is working tirelessly and valiantly to ensure the provision of ICT services to guarantee the work flow among the institutions. NTCs mission is to provide them with uninterrupted facilities to enable them to accelerate the interdepartmental coordination, economic and developmental progress of the country.

The Committee members also visited National Data Center established by the NTC and was briefed about its functions, achievements.

NTC's performance and capabilities were highlighted in the briefing during which Chairperson and members asked vicarious questions which were answered in detailed by MD NTC Brig.(R) Viqar Rashid Khan and CTO NTC Miraj Gul.

NTC informed about its network coverage and cyber security platform.

It was also briefed during the meeting that NTC established an international standards National Data Center with its own funds.

NTC network is expanding at accelerating pace and NTC officers and staff are equipping themselves with latest techniques and future trends in order to maintain a secure and reliable communication.

Related Topics

Senate World Technology Progress Japan Abdur Rehman Rashid Khan Afridi All From Government Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

56 minutes ago

Algeria 'Stable' Ahead of Presidential Vote - Pres ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan concerned at alarming situation in Occupi ..

1 minute ago

Scenic beauty of Pakistan attracts everybody inclu ..

1 minute ago

GNA Prime Minister Believes Russians Detained in L ..

1 minute ago

Putin Hopes to Further Strengthen Cooperation Betw ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.