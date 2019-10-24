(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday appreciated the initiatives and performance of NTC and told Ministry of IT to perform its role in the betterment of organization.

On the request of National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC), the members of the senate committee visited NTC office and were briefed about the modern services being provided to the people.

The meeting chaired by the Chairperson of committee Senator Rubina Khalid which also attended by the senators among others Abdur Rehman Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Fida Muhammad, Faisal Javed, Kalsoom Parveen, Sana Jamali, Engr. Rukhsana Zubaeri, Ashok Kumar, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and officials from the NTC.

Managing Director NTC Viqar Rashid Khan, while briefing the committee members, said that in the futuristic era of digitization, the importance of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is amplified.

He said that ICT determines the competitiveness of institutions in the knowledge economy and ensures good governance for transparency and efficiency in the system.

Keeping in view the importance of knowledge economy, National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) was established to harness the ICT framework in Government Sector and mandate were given to facilitate Federal Government, Provincial Governments, and all other state-run institutions, he said.

He stated that we are providing cutting edge calling broadband, data centers, webhosting, ISDN and radio wireless networking facilities to State offices and their constituent units.

He also shared details of the recent agreements with microsoft and VMware empower us to become 1st in Asia Pacific and Japan Region and among only three in the world for On-Perm AirWatch Public cloud provider. These efforts are part of NTC's commitment to achieve excellence in ICT, he added.

He assured the senate body that NTC is working tirelessly and valiantly to ensure the provision of ICT services to guarantee the work flow among the institutions. NTCs mission is to provide them with uninterrupted facilities to enable them to accelerate the interdepartmental coordination, economic and developmental progress of the country.

The Committee members also visited National Data Center established by the NTC and was briefed about its functions, achievements.

NTC's performance and capabilities were highlighted in the briefing during which Chairperson and members asked vicarious questions which were answered in detailed by MD NTC Brig.(R) Viqar Rashid Khan and CTO NTC Miraj Gul.

NTC informed about its network coverage and cyber security platform.

It was also briefed during the meeting that NTC established an international standards National Data Center with its own funds.

NTC network is expanding at accelerating pace and NTC officers and staff are equipping themselves with latest techniques and future trends in order to maintain a secure and reliable communication.