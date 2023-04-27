The members of the Senate's Standing Committee on Power on Thursday staged a walk-out from the meeting to protest the absence of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan and the Secretary Energy (Power Division)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The members of the Senate's Standing Committee on Power on Thursday staged a walk-out from the meeting to protest the absence of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan and the Secretary Energy (Power Division).

The committee, which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair, expressed its serious concerns over the continuous absence of the minister and the secretary. It noted that several important matters had been repeatedly discussed in the meeting without any resolution due to their absence.

The meeting was attended by Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Fida Muhammad, Haji Hidayatullah, and Umer Farooq and officials of the attached departments.