UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Members Protest Power Minister's Absence

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Senate body members protest Power Minister's absence

The members of the Senate's Standing Committee on Power on Thursday staged a walk-out from the meeting to protest the absence of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan and the Secretary Energy (Power Division)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The members of the Senate's Standing Committee on Power on Thursday staged a walk-out from the meeting to protest the absence of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan and the Secretary Energy (Power Division).

The committee, which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair, expressed its serious concerns over the continuous absence of the minister and the secretary. It noted that several important matters had been repeatedly discussed in the meeting without any resolution due to their absence.

The meeting was attended by Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Fida Muhammad, Haji Hidayatullah, and Umer Farooq and officials of the attached departments.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Protest Tangi Khurram Dastgir Khan From

Recent Stories

PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to ..

PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to PTI: SAPM Malik

9 minutes ago
 US Asks Brazil to Extradite Russian National Serge ..

US Asks Brazil to Extradite Russian National Sergey Cherkasov - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s de ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s defence minister at Wahat Al Kar ..

22 minutes ago
 US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Lev ..

US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Level of Nuclear Forces - Ambassa ..

16 minutes ago
 Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting ..

Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting Makkah & Madinah

16 minutes ago
 Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public O ..

Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public Office for 3 Years - Authoritie ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.