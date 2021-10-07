UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Members Visit FGPC Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:42 PM

The members of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Thursday visited Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPC) and received a detailed briefing on management and the overall performance of the hospital

During the visit to various wards and departments of the hospital, the members observed the quality of services being offered to the patients The members of the Senate Standing Committee led by Senator Dr.

Muhammad Humayun Mohmand also received a briefing on the service delivery system of the hospital.

The committee members were informed about the overall work, performance, and shortfall of various medical, surgical, and laboratory equipment in the FGPC hospital.

The committee members presented various suggestions and proposals for making further improvements in the services of the hospital. Members also sought details of the present status of construction of the additional building of FGPC in G-11.

