Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad here at Parliament House.

The Committee received a detailed briefing on the working and performance of the Cabinet Division. Secretary Establishment also briefed the committee on the working and performance of the Establishment Division.

The Chairman Committee welcomed the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, members of the committee and introduction of the officials of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division and its attached departments.

At the outset, of the meeting, the committee received a comprehensive briefing from the Secretary Cabinet Division. Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, in his opening remarks, emphasized on a more robust role of the committee. While discussing the role of attached organizations of the Cabinet Division, the Chairman recommended constituting a board of members for the monitoring of the National Tourism Coordination Board. Senator Moula Bux Chandio, raised the question that why members of the parliament cannot become members of the board.

During the briefing, on the Regulating Authorities, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, put forward her recommendation to summon the officials of the Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) and called for briefing on the overall working and performance of the organization.

The Chairman Committee said that the Cabinet Division along with its attached departments has a very crucial role. He emphasized on proper assessment and monitoring of the organizations and authorities, of the attached departments of the Cabinet Division.

While briefing on the cabinet committees, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed put forward his recommendation to prepare a report on the number of the projects, policies and activities of the cabinet committees for the last three years or more .Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that a special meeting shall be called on briefing on all the financial policies, including the share of provinces on CPEC projects.

The Committee members stressed that no meeting has taken place by the cabinet committees, Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said that there are different forums for the assessment of the performance and working of the cabinet committees. Chairman committee asked which forum is taking up the cabinet committee on investment (CCoI).

A detail discussion on 100% percent adoption of E governance through E office, took place in the meeting. The secretary apprised the committee that Intra-Ministry Communication grew through E-office. He further added that 13 ministries and R&I desk is also shifted to E desk. The chairman questioned that what is the objective of such complex mechanism, as our objectives is to give relief to the citizens.

The chairman directed the secretary cabinet to prepare a key performance index for E governance through The committee also received a detailed briefing by the Secretary Establishment on working and performance of establishment division. The committee members recommended, providing brief on the province-wise quota and representation in the Federal Service.

The chairman committee discussed in detail with the committee participants the strength of the word Civil Servants and said that this word should be implemented in letter and spirit. Senator Saadia Abbasi said to incorporate training of the officers for service in its true sense. The chairman committee suggested the Secretary Establishment to induct in the syllabi, courses such as human relations, in order to resolve the issue.

While briefing on the performance on the Establishment Division the secretary apprised the committee that 15 posts are created for technical advisers in ministries and divisions. The committee also put forward recommendation to apprise the committee on rules and laws of deputation, in the next meeting.

Senator khalida Ateeb emphasized on the transparency of the recruitment policy. Senator Engr Rukhsana Zubari raised the question whether the transparency of appointment is the domain of Establishment Division. The committee members endorsed the point of transparency of appointment and said that the appointment should take place through the due process. Chairman Committee said that the search Committees are the component authorities to lay down the criteria of appointment and it is the responsibility of the committee to abide by the criteria.

The point of directory retirement rules 2020 and current position of civil servants being considered for retirement under these rules were discussed. The committee deferred the agenda for further deliberation in the next meeting.

A detailed discussion on the 161 public petitions, referred by the Chairman Senate on the CSS age relaxation and limited attempts, also took place during the meeting. The Chairman Committee endorsed the appraisal of the Establishment and said that the Establishment was on correct lines. The Chairman committee further added that 30 years of age should be the landmark for the preparation of the CSS exams with 3 attempts. The Chairman Committee disposed of the Petition.

The committee was attended by The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Kamil Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed Omer Ahmed Zai, Khalida Ateeb, Moula Bux Chandio, Mustaq Ahmed, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi , Saddia Abbasi. Senior Officials of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division and Ministry of Law and Justice also attended the meeting.