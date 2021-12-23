Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

The Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad here at the Parliament House on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The Committee raised issue regarding the presumably indigenous conduct of the Central Selection board on the super session of certain officers of the civil services. The Chairman Committee said that this perception has to be dispelled with, by further examination and analysis and vetting across through the officers by their senior hierarchy to resolve the issue in accordance with merit and law in favour of justice. Hence the committee proposed that before the next board which is to be held on 28th of December, 2021 all repercussion to be taken in interest of transparency and fair play.

The Chairman Committee proposed that the high power board meeting may be adjourned to take stalk of the irritants being pointed out by the bureaucratic executive and the Senate Panel.

The Chairman Committee was of the view that the Chief Secretary Balochistan who was previously warned to attend the meeting of this committee and he somehow or the other tried to wriggle out which is against observance of rules and unbecoming of such a senior executive, showed appearance before the committee but was at loss to assist in the proceedings for he was not prepared and he did not go through the relevant documents /copies which were sent to him more than three times.

It was decided by the committee that the Chief Secretary Balochistan must report along with his findings by 27th December 2021, positively therefore the proceedings were adjourned for 27th December 2021.

Matter pertaining to starred question no 07 and 08 on the officers of the National Assembly, Senate, other constituted bodies and services other than the occupational groups can be posted as Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners, Senator Walid Iqbal objected to the postings of non DMG/PAS officers on the positions of Chief Secretaries and Commissioners etc.

The Chairman Committee endorsed the view point of Senator Walid Iqbal to the extent that specialization and requisites experience, has to be the basic criteria, if that is violated it will be counterproductive and injurious for system at large he said. "The government should be careful in selection of the officers, in suitability, seniority, experience, and specialization" Rana Maqbool further stated.

The Chairman Committee proposed certain observations regarding the provision of the Civil Servant Act pertaining to the selection and posting of the officers, needs to be supported by requisite amendment in the Civil Servants Act.

The meeting was attended by Senator Walid Iqbal, Saadia Abbasi, Eng Rukhsana Zuberi, Khalida Ateeb, Kamil Ali Agha and Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Establishment, and senior officers of the Establishment division were also in attendance.