Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad here at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The committee unanimously passed two amendments proposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority regarding the price determination and notification process by OGRA.

The chairman inquired the OGRA authorities that "why the Government is charging 12 rupees on petroleum products, when that amount will not be paid to seller". Senator Kamil Ali Agha was of opinion that fifteen days back the prime minister gave relief to people on petroleum products and now the OGRA had raised the price of oil by 12 rupees.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs informed the committee that increases in petroleum products was due to International hike in prices and assured the committee that government would make sure that the subsidy given by PM Imran Khan remained intact.

The chairman committee constituted the Sub-Committee which would discuss the reasons behind the increase of oil and electricity prices and submit its report. Meanwhile, during discussion on the recent decisions of the Central Selection board, Senator Dilawar khan and Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur asked the Establishment Division to provide reasons for the supersession of officers.

Establishment Secretary Afzal Latif informed the committee the government refused to share the information with Committee owing to its sensitivity and sub judicial status.

The chairman stressed that its parliament privilege to review the report and ensured the Establishment Division that the Committee would hold its in camera session in view of the classified nature of the information at hand.

He was of view that there was need to make amendments in Retirement Rules and directed that Establishment Division to cooperate with the committee in making rules rationale.

The meeting was attended by Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator dilawar Khan, Senator Zarqa Suharwardy, Minister Of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Secretary Establishment Division and other senior officers of OGRA and NEPRA as well.