Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed here at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed here at the Parliament House.

Chairman OGRA and Chairman NEPRA gave a detailed briefing to the Standing Committee regarding the rise in prices of oil, gas and electricity and the consequent inflation.

Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that excessive amount of kerosene was imported in the country which caused huge loss to the national exchequer.

The Chairman Committee set up a three member sub-committee to review in detail the modalities of oil, gas import and electricity pricing by NEPRA and OGRA.

The sub-committee will submit its report to the standing committee after due deliberations.

The Chairman NEPRA apprised the committee of the steps taken regarding the deaths of civilians due to faulty transmission system in the areas under the control of K Electric.

Chairman NEPRA said that the authority makes every effort to ensure timely payment of compensation to those killed and injured in accidents.

He further said that for the first time in history, a huge amount of Rs 20 million has been paid to the families of those killed during such accidents. At the same time, disciplinary action is being taken against those responsible for the accidents. Chairman NEPRA said that six officers of K Electric have recently been sacked for negligence.

The Chairman Committee expressed serious concerns over the decisions and working procedures of the Central Selection Board. The chairman of the committee said, "How can the board deprive an officer of promotion on a one bad ACR in the past.

Affected officers should be listened to. It's important that we do our best for justice." All the committee members unanimously issued instructions to review the decisions of the Central Selection Board and reconstitute the Board. Chairman Committee Rana Maqbool Ahmed directed the Secretary Establishment to coordinate the affairs with the senators and said that the committee should be kept informed of the action being taken in this regard.

The public petition filed in the Senate regarding implementation of quota for persons with disabilities in Grade 17 and above posts in federal institutions was discussed in detail. The secretary of the Federal Public Service Commission said that the issues of quota are handled by the departments themselves. The Commission conducts examinations and interviews only on the basis of the details received. Establishment Division officials said that they have informed all the departments about the prevailing policy regarding implementation of quota for persons with disabilities. The Secretary Establishment requested the committee to give more time as there was no preparation on this issue. The chairman of the committee gave a month to seek all the details in this regard. "We all have a responsibility to take care of people with disabilities," he said. These are very capable and hardworking people.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Kamil Ali Agha, Khalida Ateeb, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Saadia Abbasi, Talha Mahmood, Dr Zarqa Suhrawardy Taimur and officials of the concerned ministry.