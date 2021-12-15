Senate body on Commerce visits CCCI

A 12-member delegation of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce headed by its Chairman Senator Zeeshan Khanzada visited the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Wednesday and reviewed issues being faced by the chamber for addressing them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A 12-member delegation of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce headed by its Chairman Senator Zeeshan Khanzada visited the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Wednesday and reviewed issues being faced by the chamber for addressing them.

A ceremony was organized for the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce by Chaman and Quetta Chambers Chambers of Commerce, said press release on Wednesday.

CCCI's President Haji Muhammad Hashim Khan Achakzai along with Vice President Nazar Jan Achakzai and business Founder Group Chairman former President CCCI Haji Jalat Khan Achakzai, Haji Niaz Muhammad Khan Khilji Senior Vice President Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Senior Executive Members Haji Hameedullah, Haji Abdullah Abdul Bari Achakzai, former President Haji Imran Khan Kakar, Haji Abdul Ghani Director PAJCCI, Executive Member Bakht Muhammad Bacha Executive Member Haji Amanullah Muhammad Ibrahim Dr. Wali Ezzatullah Haji Esmatullah Shah Zaman Achakzai Adam Khan, Maqsood Khan Kakar, Zubair Khan Kakar welcomed the delegation upon arrival in Chaman.

The agenda of the meeting included, NLC, ITTMS project, Chaman Economic Zone and joint establishment of border market.

The meeting was also briefed about relevant issues of the commerce and its requirements. The education system and other basic necessities, power generation and supply of natural gas were also part of the agenda of the meeting.

The special discussions were also held on facilitating pedestrian movement for the common people to get employment at the border.

The chairman of the committee assured that these issues would be discussed in the upper House of the Parliament.

CCCI President Haji Muhammad Hashim Khan Achakzai and Chairman of Business Founder Group Former President of CCCI Haji Jalat Khan Achakzai addressed the function.

Later, Members of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce visited Chaman Customs, Bab-e-Dosti, NLC and International Transit Trade Management Project.