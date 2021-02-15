UrduPoint.com
Senate Body On Communications Amendments In "The National Highways Safety" Bill

Senate body on Communications amendments in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications Monday discussed the Private Member's Bill titled "The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2020", moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi.

The committee asked regarding number of Toll Plazas established on the Highways and Motorways in the country, for consideration and report.

The committee was also briefed on Bi-annual budget allocation and expenditure of the Ministry of Communications and its attached departments.

The committee also discussed the implementation status of payment to land owners whose land was acquired for the construction of Kaghan to BabuSar top and to brief the committee under rule 196 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, NHA is bound to fullfil the recommendation of the said committee as the motion was also adopted in the House.

Chairman NHA said that three weeks time were requested for finalizing a PC-1 regarding payment to land owners which would be submitted to Ministry of Planning. He said that PC-1 would also be approved in CDWP and later payment would be made to the land owners whose land was acquired for the construction of Kaghan to BabuSar top.

The meeting was attended by Senator Lt Gen. ® Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Mir Muhammad Yusaf Badini, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini and Senator Gianchand. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA and other officials of concerned departments.

