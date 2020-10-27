Senate body on Communications meets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Tuesday was informed that Pakistan Post's Rest Houses across the country ha been opened for the general public on reasonable rent.

The committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Senator Hidayat Ullah here at Parliament House .

Briefing the committee officials of Pakistan Office told that Pakistan Post had launched a number of important projects in the current era under which various services of Pakistan Post were being modernized including tracking system, e-commerce and electronic money order projects.

He said the pick-up service had been initially launched in 11 cities and would be expanded soon to other parts of the country.

Senators Yousuf Badini and Dr. Ashok Kumar walked out of the committee for not starting pick-up service in Balochistan by Pakistan Post.

On the direction of the chairman of the committee, the members of the committee were assured that the service would be launched in Balochistan within 15 days. Senator Yousuf Badini said that the infrastructure of Pakistan Post was much better than other courier companies which was not limited to big cities but also had remote offices and administrators in remote areas of the country.

He said to make the postal department more efficient and up-to-date with the use of modern technology.

Discussing the issue of payment to the land owners whose land was acquired for the construction of road from Kaghan to Babu Sartop, the chairman said that payment of money to the owners of land was a very important issue which had been pending for a long time.

The committee member Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi said that no payment had been made to the land owners for a long time and despite raising the issue at various forums.

He said that a meeting had been held with the Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority in this regard who had assured to present a plan of action for resolving this issue within two weeks.

He said that people were waiting for a long time for their legitimate money so it was important that a workable solution be found to this issue as soon as possible. The NHA Chairman informed the committee that we had tried to find a workable solution to this problem by reviewing all the issues.

The committee meeting was attended by Senator Zaatiq Sheikh, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Yousuf Badini, Lieutenant General (retd) Salahuddin Tirmidhi besides officials of the Ministry of Communications, NHA, Pakistan Post.