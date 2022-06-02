UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On Defence Briefed Over Indian Projectile's Intrusion On Mar 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Senate body on Defence briefed over Indian projectile's intrusion on Mar 9

The Senate Defence Committee met on Thursday and received a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry of Defence on the causes and circumstances of the unprecedented intrusion of Indian projectile on March 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate Defence Committee met on Thursday and received a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry of Defence on the causes and circumstances of the unprecedented intrusion of Indian projectile on March 9.

The Committee also received briefing on the recent induction of highly sophisticated J-10C aircraft for the defence of Pakistan, said a news release.

The Committee expressed concern on the monumental incompetence as well as ill-intent of India when the failure of the Indian military system caused such an unprecedented intrusion with a projectile, which could have caused a very serious accident with civilian aircraft or other consequences. The committee also condemned the double standards of the international community, particularly the Western patrons of India, who kept quiet or looked the other way at this Indian action against Pakistan.

The Committee also lauded the vigilance of the Pakistan armed forces in protecting the motherland from any intrusion or aggression and recalled how Pakistan's armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian aggression at Balakot in February 2019.

The Committee was fully briefed on the strategic importance of the highly sophisticated of J-10C aircraft given by China for the defence of Pakistan. Noting that Pakistan was the first country that had received such aircraft. The Committee thanked the time-tested friend and strategic partner, China, for their resolute support to Pakistan at all time in all sectors, be it CPEC or defence or diplomacy. With the induction of these aircrafts, the Defence Committee feels that India's aggressive designs will be foiled effectively given that Pakistan now has a strong, strategic conventional deterrence capability.

The Committee was briefed by Lieutenant General Hilal Hussain, Secretary and AVM Kazim, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence. The meeting was attended by Senators Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Walid Iqbal, Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Rukhsana Zuberi, Mushtaq Ahmed, Faisal Javed and Secretary of the Committee Mr. Hafeezullah Sheikh.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Accident Senate China CPEC Resolute Balakot February March 2019 All From

Recent Stories

FTO calls for spreading awareness in addressing pu ..

FTO calls for spreading awareness in addressing public complaints

6 minutes ago
 7th CPEC Media Forum eyes fruitful results

7th CPEC Media Forum eyes fruitful results

6 minutes ago
 FJWU partnering with 7 Pak universities under U.S. ..

FJWU partnering with 7 Pak universities under U.S., Pakistan UPGP

6 minutes ago
 Guardian Daily Says Russia Winning Economic War Ag ..

Guardian Daily Says Russia Winning Economic War Against West

6 minutes ago
 Newly-inducted AJK CS calls on AJK President

Newly-inducted AJK CS calls on AJK President

7 minutes ago
 Court awards over 4 years imprisonment in drug cas ..

Court awards over 4 years imprisonment in drug case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.